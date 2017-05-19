Flooding closures

The high water levels are still impacting many parts of our area.

The city of Burlington has closed the Beachway until further notice due to high water levels.

The beach at Confederation park is open but there is not much beach left. And no one will be strolling down the Waterfront trail between Princess Point and Bayfront park as a chunk of it is under water. The rest of the park is still there to enjoy with caution.

Turkey Point, Port Dover and Crystal Beach in Fort Erie are all open.