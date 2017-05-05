Flood watch

We are currently under a rainfall warning in Hamilton. Within the next 36 hours, we could see up to 70 millimetres of rain.

This is the cause of great concern for some Dundas residents who are still trying to recover from serious flooding two weeks ago. Local residents say that the drainage culvert on Cootes Drive was the main reason their property’s were so heavily flooded. Its clear now, but those who live around here are still very worried nonetheless.

The city of Hamilton says it’s working hard to make sure drainage culverts are kept clear and they say if you see a problem in your area, contact the city immediately.