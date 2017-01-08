Flamborough ice fishers take advantage of cold weather

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton, News, Ontario
Ice anglers in Flamborough capitalized on the colder weather the Golden Horseshoe has been getting.

Saturday saw many people who brought their rods, ice huts and hole makers to Valens Lake, just outside of Hamilton.

The lake was covered with more than 17 centimeters of solid ice with a slight wind blowing across. The Canadian Red Cross states that ice should be a minimum of 15 centimeters thick for walking or skating alone.

The Valens Lake Conservation area also has a 425 meter long outdoor skating loop that has been closed due to recent mild weather.


