Five young people charged in Oakville robberies
Halton Regional Police have arrested five young people in connection with two robberies in Oakville back in May.
The first incident happened near Chisholm St. and Walker St., around 9 p.m. on May 28.
The victims say they were approached by five people, one of them holding a knife, and told to turn over their cell phones and bags. The victims refused and left the area. They say a rock was thrown at their car causing minor damage as they left.
Later that same day, police responded to a robbery call at the Glen Abbey Library. This victim reported being confronted by several people who stole a bag with soccer shoes and a soccer ball inside. The victim obtained a partial licence plate of the suspect vehicle.
Police were able to identify five suspects and laid charges this week.
An 18-year-old woman, who was a minor at the time of the offences, has been charged with two counts of robbery and mischief under $5,000.
Two males and one female, all underage, have been charged with two counts of robbery.
Another male youth has been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
