Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Five long guns stolen during break in at Cayuga home

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: cayuga, County, guns, haldimand, ontario provincial police, opp, robbery, stolen

OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after five long guns and several electronic items were stolen during a break and enter in Haldimand County.

Investigators say a home on Haldimand Road 20 in North Cayuga was broken into between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 52 inch Sony television, video game system, landscaping power tools, hunting apparel and equipment as well as five firearms were taken from inside the home.

Anyone who may have information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP is reminding the public to report any suspicious vehicles or persons to the police. “If you see something or know something, say something.”


LATEST STORIES

Spoiling mom

Spring fashion

Pampering mom

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php