Five long guns stolen during break in at Cayuga home

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after five long guns and several electronic items were stolen during a break and enter in Haldimand County.

Investigators say a home on Haldimand Road 20 in North Cayuga was broken into between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 52 inch Sony television, video game system, landscaping power tools, hunting apparel and equipment as well as five firearms were taken from inside the home.

Anyone who may have information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP is reminding the public to report any suspicious vehicles or persons to the police. “If you see something or know something, say something.”