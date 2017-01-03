Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Five in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: gardiner expressway, toronto, toronto police service

A man in his twenties is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

The collision happened just after midnight in the eastbound lanes near Highway 427.

Two other people in their twenties have serious injuries and two youths suffered minor injuries.

Toronto police say a third vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision. The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner between Highway 427 and Kipling Ave will be closed for the next few hours.


