Five charged, including two border officers, in RCMP drug investigation

Two Canada Border Services Officers and three other men have been charged with importing cocaine through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

RCMP investigators arrested and charged Patrick Ruddy, 37, Brano Andrews, 41, Keith Hamid, 41, Rennie Escoffery, 57, and Niagara Falls resident Roberto Leyva, 32.

Police say Andrews and Ruddy worked as border services officers in Toronto and allegedly facilitated the smuggling of cocaine through the country’s busiest airport.

The group is accused of importing more than 30 kilos of cocaine between January 2016 and April 2017 shipped from Colombia and Jamaica destined for Toronto.

“All allegations of improper or illegal behaviour by CBSA employees are taken very seriously and we continue to fully cooperate with the RCMP, who is leading the investigation. These allegations in no way reflect upon the true professionalism, dedication and integrity displayed each and every day by our CBSA staff,” said Goran Vragovic, CBSA Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.