Fist Fight

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: charlie day, christina hendricks, dennis haysbert, fist fight, ice cube, jillian bell, kumail nanjiani, movies, richie keen, teachers, tracy morgan, trailers
Two teachers duke it out in Fist Fight, the new comedy directed by Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Keen brings his comedy television chops to a feature film for the first time and reunites with It’s Always Sunny star Charlie Day. The film also stars Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, and Kumail Nanjiani.

On the last day of the school year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst outrageous senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that are putting his job on the line just as his wife is expecting their second baby. But things go from bad to worse when Campbell crosses the school’s toughest and most feared teacher, Ron Strickland (Cube), causing Strickland to be fired. To Campbell’s shock—not to mention utter terror—Strickland responds by challenging him to a fist fight after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire as Campbell takes ever more desperate measures to avoid getting the crap beaten out of him. But if he actually shows up and throws down, it may end up being the very thing this school, and Andy Campbell, needed.

Fist Fight is rated 14A.


