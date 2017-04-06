FirstOntario Centre costs

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton city council has voted against renovating the ageing FirstOntario Centre. The proposed plans would have cost at least $68 million even more to make it state of the art. The land developer who pitched the changes says the city could partner with a private company and have them pay the bulk of the price tag but the city wasn’t buying it.

The FirstOntario Centre hasn’t had any major renovations since it was first built in 1985 and the manager of the facility says it needs work.

Three options were presented for renovating the FirstOntario Centre; the $252 million option would look more like a NHL facility with private suites all along the the top of the first deck and new restaurants. The second option costs $68 million and would mostly just see improvements in the first level.

The third option is to do nothing and keep business as usual and that’s what council have decided to do.

 


