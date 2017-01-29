Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
First day of Lunar New Year marked with global celebrations

Posted:
Out with the Monkey and in with the Rooster!

Saturday marks the first day of the Lunar New Year. The Year of the Rooster kicked off with celebrations all around the world including in Toronto. The Chinatown B.I.A hosted a party with traditional performances, fortune telling, dragon dance and handed out red envelopes at the Dragon City Mall.

Millions across Asia have been celebrating the ‘Year of the Rooster’. In Beijing people started the Lunar New Year with traditional lion dances and temple offerings.

Fireworks are a common sight during the holiday because they are thought to bring good luck and scare off evil spirits.

China has been lit up with lanterns and light shows will brighten the festivities. The lights will stay up for two weeks and the celebrations will wrap up with lantern parades.

 


