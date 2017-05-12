Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
One person unaccounted for in ongoing apartment fire in Welland

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: fire, king street, Ontario Street, seventh street, welland

welland2

Photo: Welland Fire

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called in to investigate an ongoing fire in Welland.

Fire crews were called to a fire at a five unit apartment building on King Street at Ontario Road just before 5 a.m. this morning.

At least seven fire trucks arrived to the building that was fully involved. The fire extended to the roof.

welland3
Photo: Welland Fire

Welland fire has 42 staff and five apparatus on scene as well as the help of a platform ladder truck from Pelham.

King Street is closed between Seventh Street and Ontario Road and also closed from Canal Bank to Plymouth Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart, one person has been unaccounted for from the burning building and 24 people are now displaced. This includes residents in the building next door.

welland4
Photo: Several displaced residence watch as firefighters battle King St. fire in Welland

Reports say the displaced tenants are been helped by the Red Cross.

Area residents are being asked to stay out of the smoke and close their windows and doors.

More to come…


