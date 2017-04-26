Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Firefighters rescue woman stuck on crane in downtown Toronto

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: crane, fire, police, rescue, toronto, woman

crane3

A dramatic rescue unfolded Wednesday morning after a woman became stuck on a construction crane in downtown Toronto.

The woman was sitting on a large pulley device, clutching to a steel cable for at least four hours.

According to The Canadian Press, fire officials said it appears the woman was trespassing and climbed up the piece of machinery at a construction site on Wellesley Street near Yonge Street.

Nearby roads were closed as bystanders watched two rescue workers climb up the crane and attempt to rescue the stranded woman as she sat atop the gently swaying pulley device.

One Toronto firefighter rappelled from the top of the crane down to the pulley and strapped a harness to the woman.

The rescuer and the woman were slowly lowered down shortly before 8:30 a.m. She was placed in handcuffs moments after her feet touched the ground and was transported to hospital.

Toronto police said the woman is facing a mischief charge.


LATEST STORIES

Firefighters rescue woman stuck on crane in downtown Toronto

St. Catharines cafe fire deemed suspicious

Death of St. Joseph’s Villa resident ruled homicide

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php