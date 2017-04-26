Firefighters rescue woman stuck on crane in downtown Toronto

A dramatic rescue unfolded Wednesday morning after a woman became stuck on a construction crane in downtown Toronto.

The woman was sitting on a large pulley device, clutching to a steel cable for at least four hours.

According to The Canadian Press, fire officials said it appears the woman was trespassing and climbed up the piece of machinery at a construction site on Wellesley Street near Yonge Street.

Nearby roads were closed as bystanders watched two rescue workers climb up the crane and attempt to rescue the stranded woman as she sat atop the gently swaying pulley device.

One Toronto firefighter rappelled from the top of the crane down to the pulley and strapped a harness to the woman.

The rescuer and the woman were slowly lowered down shortly before 8:30 a.m. She was placed in handcuffs moments after her feet touched the ground and was transported to hospital.

Toronto police said the woman is facing a mischief charge.