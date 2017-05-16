Firefighters fighting their own union

A couple of full-time firefighters fear their jobs are in jeopardy because they want to help out in Caledon but their union is telling them not to volunteer.

Mandy Gould is one of four firefighters fighting misconduct charges for volunteering to fight fires in her home town of Caledon, against the union’s constitution.

“My dad was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and I saw him get up and leave our family dinners, our Christmas, birthday parties to help a complete strangers, neighbour or friend. It’s very important for me to give back to my community and why shouldn’t I be able to on my own time?”

Instead of working 40 hours a week, firefighters work 24 hour shifts for 7 days straight then they’re off for the rest of the month and during that time they are are free to work anywhere else. The only thing they can’t do is volunteer to fight fires.

Gould’s lawyer says if convicted she and the others could be expelled from the union and could lose their jobs.

The chief administrative officer of the town of Caledon says the town can’t afford to more hire full time firefighters, who often earn six figures as in Hamilton where they’re paid between $101 000 – $110 000.

Lawyers for the firefighters believe the union just wants more full time firefighters so it can expand.

A rep from the Ontario Association of Professional Firefighters denied our request for an on-camera interview, but he did say that the rule was in place to stop communities from hiring professional firefighters on the cheap.