Toronto firefighters continue to battle hot spots in six-alarm blaze

Toronto fire crews have been working around the clock to battle hot spots at the scene of a massive blaze that started yesterday morning.

More than 120 firefighters were called to the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto near Yonge St. and St. Clair Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg held a news conference Wednesday morning and said the six-alarm fire is now under control.

An excavator was used overnight to tear down debris to help firefighters reach hot spots. Pegg said the heavy equipment made a “huge difference” in their battle.

Six buildings were evacuated including residential condos. Pegg said all but four evacuees were able to find accommodations after being displaced by the fire.

He said people may be able to get back in late Wednesday afternoon but officials will first have to test the air quality.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be on scene today to investigate the cause of the fire and estimate the damages.

Pegg said there were multiple partial collapses overnight and anything that is left in the building has suffered an “extraordinary amount of damage”.

 


