Firefighters capture footage of propane tank explosion while battling Welland garage fire

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: explosion, fire, firefighter, garage, propane tank, welland


A garage fire in Welland spread to a home causing half a million dollars in damages. Firefighters even captured footage of the moment a propane tank exploded.

Welland Firefighters tweeted the above video and said crews encountered a number of serious hazards with multiple propane tanks exploding.

The fire started in a garage on Bradley Avenue and then ignited a home on Sauer Avenue at around 4 p.m.on Saturday. One post on Facebook said the house damaged was built by Habitat For Humanity.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire and the investigation continues.


