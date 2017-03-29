Fire at seniors complex

Residents of a seniors building on Sanford ave. in Hamilton had quite the scare on Tuesday. One woman was taken to hospital after fire ripped through her second floor apartment, sending thick black smoke throughout the building.

“Crews made entry and quickly knocked down the fire, but it caused extensive damages about $60,000 in that one unit.” Claudio Mostacci, Hamilton fire.

Fire officials believe the blaze was started by careless smoking. A lone adult woman was rescued by firefighters, and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Much of the building was evacuated, but many of the tenants weren’t physically able to leave. An HSR bus was brought in to keep residents warm, they were allowed back inside their units a few hours later.