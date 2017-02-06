Fire Marshal’s office investigating late night Hamilton fire

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating Hamilton’s latest fire that happened on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to 228 Bay St. South, between Robinson Street and Charlton Avenue West, just before 10:30 p.m. last night. Several crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. Luckily all the residents in the multi-unit home got out safely. The fire was quickly put out but still caused roughly $10,000 thousand in damage.

Investigators said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.