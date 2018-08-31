Fire guts Burlington auto shop causing $1M in damage

;
The Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of a fire in Burlington Thursday night that gutted a local business.

“I feel sick to my stomach,” said Brian Velenosi, owner of Good Cars Only, which repairs and sells used cars.

“This is my life. I started it 22 years ago.”

Velenosi doesn’t know how the fire will affect the business.

He has insurance, but is worried about the day-to-day things.

The blaze was reported around 10 p.m. in an industrial area on Appleby Line near Harvester Rd.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire and spent the night putting out the blaze.

They remained on scene into Friday morning to take care of hot spots.

The fire caused $1 million in damage and destroyed dozens of vehicles on site.

No injuries were reported.



