Fire at Dundas spa causes $90K in damage

There were no injuries after a fire at the Natura Spa in Dundas, late Saturday night.

Passersby noticed smoke coming from the building at 1 East Street North near King Street East and called 9-1-1.

Several fire crews battled the fire which spread to the roof causing damage to the attic area.

Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci says they believe the blaze started in the laundry area.

“Probable cause was the clothing dryer,” he said. “There were no injuries.”

There are at least three other businesses in the single-storey building including a yoga studio, gym and a driver training office that may have been impacted by the heavy smoke as a result of the fire. Mostacci couldn’t be specific about any damages to the other businesses.

Damage to the spa is estimated to be $90,000.