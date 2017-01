A vacant home on Highway 6 in Flamborough was completely destroyed by fire early this morning.

Firefighters say someone was driving by the home near Concession Rd 10 E when they spotted the flames around 3 am. ┬áThe driver called 911 and when firefighters arrived the home was fully involved. So far it’s not known if the home was undergoing renovations or a demolition and the cause is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.