Fire destroys townhouse in Hamilton’s east-end

Photo: Andrew Collins

A local family is without a home after a fire destroyed their east-end townhouse Saturday evening.

Hamilton fire crews were called to 245 Kenora Avenue near Barton Street East just after 6 p.m. for reports of a working fire in a town house.

Nine units responded to the call.

When crews arrived heavy fire and smoke was billowing from the centre unit.

There were no injuries in the fire but reports say the family pets were killed.

Fire investigators said the townhome was a complete loss and estimate damage to be $280,000.

The Red Cross was called to help the family find alternative living arrangements.