Fire crews battled two separate fires overnight

Tags: fire, hamilton, ontario fire marshal, stoney creek


Fire crews battled two separate fires overnight.

The first fire broke out just before midnight at a vacant boarded up bungalow on Fruitland Road in Stoney Creel. The garage was destroyed, as well as the car inside it. Fire officials say damage is pegged at around $30 000 for the garage itself and $5000 for the vehicle. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

The second fire happened just before 2 o’clock this morning, at an accounting office at the corner of King Street East and Fairleigh in Hamilton. The charred remains of office supplies littered the ground outside the property.  CHCH News spoke with the owner, who didn’t want to appear on camera, but says he will be setting up a temporary office in the meantime.  Damage is estimated to be more than $300 000 and the cause is not yet known.


