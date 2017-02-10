Fire crews battle blaze at Burlington office building
Emergency crews were called to a fire at an office building on North Service Rd. in Burlington around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Viewer video from a neighboring office tower shows the fire spreading across the roof of the building.
Multiple fire trucks were on scene to battle the blaze.
Massive black plumes of smoke could be seen from the QEW at Burloak Dr.
@CHCHNews Fire in Burlington from above#breaking #burlington pic.twitter.com/cjL1tHTQTe
— Ann Millard (@IF_Ann) February 10, 2017
Commenting Guidelines