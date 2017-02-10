Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fire crews battle blaze at Burlington office building

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, fire, office


Emergency crews were called to a fire at an office building on North Service Rd. in Burlington around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Viewer video from a neighboring office tower shows the fire spreading across the roof of the building.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene to battle the blaze.

Massive black plumes of smoke could be seen from the QEW at Burloak Dr.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php