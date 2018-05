If you were at Bayfront Park around noon today, you may have noticed a number of emergency vehicles at Hutch’s.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire there. Hamilton Police and paramedics were also on scene. Luckily, there was little damage and police say restaurant workers quickly put out a grease fire in the kitchen.

No one was seriously hurt, at least one person was seen loaded into an ambulance and was taken to hospital by paramedics.