Fire in a apartment on Jackson Street west

Hamilton fire crews responded to a multiple alarm blaze at an apartment building near CHCH studio. Shortly after four the fire broke out at 223 Jackson street west near Queen street.

Smoke was seen coming from a 5th floor balcony. Dozens of firefighters arrived at the apartment and within minutes were able to put out the blaze that began in the kitchen.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation. one was taken to hospital. It’s unknown what started the fire.

That sent residents in the building outside for nearly an hour while crews fought the blaze. Hamilton fire says an overhaul of the apartment is currently underway.



