Financial literacy classes to be tested out in high schools

Ontario is rolling out pilot projects in select high schools before it adds financial literacy to the grade 10 curriculum. It’s something that students want to learn but it’s only one part of the four different aspects the province has set out to improve in the 45 day career course.

“The pilot projects will include career and life planning, entrepreneurship, digital literacy and financial literacy.” Mitzie Hunter, Education Minister.

There is only one high school in Hamilton that is participating in the project, Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary school. Teacher Marcie Brennan says the school will be focusing on what students want to know about career and life planning.

“We might be looking in greater detail at OSAP and what is a student visa? So your first week of Frosh week and your signing up for that American Express and getting the free t-shirt what are the consequences of that.”

The pilot program will end this June.


