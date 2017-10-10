Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Financial cards stolen from vehicle in Halton region, used in Brampton

Halton police are looking for a man in his mid to late twenties after several financial cards were stolen and then used in Brampton.

Police say in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, someone took several items including the financial cards from a vehicle parked in a driveway near 3 Side Rd. in Campbellville.

The cards were used a short time later in Brampton by a man who was captured on a surveillance camera.

Investigators are looking for a man with a heavy build, a full light-coloured beard and was wearing black and red high top shoes, long black shorts, a plain red hooded sweater and a black New York Yankees cap.

Police say a red, four-door sedan with a sunroof and one working fog light was also captured in the video.

Anyone with information that may help police with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Cameron Bokstein at 905-825-4747 ext. 2484.


