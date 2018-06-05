Final three days

We’re into the home stretch of the election campaign with just days before voters elect a new government.

Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne and NDP leader Andrea Horwath had packed schedules. Horwath had events across southwestern Ontario with stops in London, Chatham, St. Thomas and Woodstock. Wynne did a Toronto media blitz, an announcement at Queen’s Park and stops in Newmarket and Midland. PC leader Doug Ford had just one scheduled event in the morning in Scarborough. When asked why he wasn’t making himself more visible in the final week Ford said,

“Our team takes nothing for granted we are going to work hard right down to the last minute and people will see our bus right through the GTA today”.

Wynne was making last ditch efforts to warn voters away from electing a majority NDP or PC government.

“Given that the NDP are now in contention people have to look at what they stand for and what they would do”.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath saying it was probably tough this weekend for Wynne to concede she will no longer be Premier.

“For her to then say that she wants to still be in power is totally tone deaf to what Ontarians have been telling us” Saying Wynne has given up the fight against Doug Ford but she isn’t.