Final stage of NDP leadership race stops in Hamilton ahead of vote

NDP leadership candidates made their final pitches today in hamilton to party voters before balloting begins to select a replacement for outgoing leader Tom Mulcair.

It’s the last chance the four candidates running to be leader of the New Democratic Party have to win over party members.

Jagmeet Singh, Guy Caron, Niki Ashton and Charlie Angus each had 22 minutes to share their vision for the growing party and explain why they would be the best person to lead it.

Singh is the perceived front runner with the most endorsements from current or former New Democrats who have held elected office. According to critics, his cool, calm demeanor towards an apparent racist heckler recently may have helped his campaign.

Today Singh addressed the confrontation that happened just over a week ago. In his speech he explained why he never told the woman that he’s not Muslim.

“My response to Islamophobia has never been ‘I’m not Muslim. It has always been and will always be that hate is wrong,'” the candidate explained.

A contender in close second is Ontario MP Charlie Angus who used his 22 minutes to focus on Indigenous issues and affordable housing. His supporters were the most vocal.

From Manitoba, MP Niki Ashton spoke of climate change, opposing pipelines and the challenges millennials face with an uncertain workforce.

Guy Caron promised electoral reform and assured people his campaign isn’t just focused on Quebec.

But all candidates promised less student debt and to be the next Prime Minister in 2019.

The first round of voting starts tomorrow where party voters rank candidates in their preferred order.

If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, then the rounds will continue until there’s a winner. A new leader will be elected sometime between Oct. 1 to 15 depending on how many rounds are needed.