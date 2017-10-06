Fight for Equality

A high school girl in Stoney Creek is breaking barriers, with a bat.

Kamryn Phillipe is a grade 12 student at Cardinal Newman and she plays on the school’s baseball team, the boys baseball team because there isn’t a girl’s team at any high school, only slow pitch.

She’s been playing baseball since she was 12 years old and switched to Cardinal Newman in the middle of last year after she says she wasn’t given a fair chance to be on the team at her old school.

Her mom says she was overlooked because she’s a girl and was bullied.

“She has put up with a lot to play this sport and she has earned where she is and we are very proud of her.”

This is the first time Cardinal Newman has had a female player on its team.

Kamryn has big plans for her future, she’s hoping to secure a scholarship and play ball in the states.