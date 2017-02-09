The Fifty Shades franchise continues its assault on Valentine’s Day this week with Fifty Shades Darker. James Foley (Perfect Stranger, Glengarry Glen Ross) takes over directing duties from Sam Taylor-Johnson, who parted from the franchise after directing Fifty Shades of Grey. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, and Victor Rasuk.

Their story continues as a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life…and she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle them, determined to destroy any hopes for a future together.

“I’ve always been interested in psychological realism—movies, dramas that have a psychological complexity to them,” explains Foley. “What I got from the three books was that they were a master study in the field—particularly of Christian but also of Ana. There was something interesting in the journey that they took together, and how each of these psychologies interacted with each other and wind up changing each of them over the course of the three books quite dramatically.”

Fifty Shades Darker is rated 18A.