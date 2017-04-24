Fiery crash claims driver in Flamborough

Courtesy: Andrew Collins

Police are investigating a fiery crash that left a driver dead in Flamborough tonight.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to Regional Road 97 at Valens Road after hearing reports of a car crash.

Six fire units were sent to the scene where they worked to extinguish the blaze. The driver did not survive.

Police said no one else was in the car. The driver who was killed has not been identified.

Officials say they are not sure what caused the single vehicle crash but the collision reconstruction unit is investigating.