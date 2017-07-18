Festival of Friends 2017 lineup announced

The Festival of Friends has announced its 2017 lineup as the event returns to Hamilton’s Gage Park for the first time in six years.

Juno award-winning band July Talk, country legend Terri Clark, indie-pop darlings Stars, Kathleen Edwards, and Scott Helman are among the performers.

The festival is returning to Gage Park after a six-year stint at the Ancaster Fairgrounds. “We’re so happy to present a diverse group of musical acts that are all Canadian. It means so much to us to be back at Gage Park again. We’re looking forward to a spectacular event!” said Robert Rakoczy, General Manager of the Festival. “We’re sure there will be something for everyone at the festival.”

The free event runs August 4 to 6 and will include craft and food vendors, midway rides, a haunted house, an escape room, and pony rides.

