2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Festival of Friends 2017 lineup announced

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: festival of friends, gage park, hamilton

FofF

The Festival of Friends has announced its 2017 lineup as the event returns to Hamilton’s Gage Park for the first time in six years.

Juno award-winning band July Talk, country legend Terri Clark, indie-pop darlings Stars, Kathleen Edwards, and Scott Helman are among the performers.

The festival is returning to Gage Park after a six-year stint at the Ancaster Fairgrounds. “We’re so happy to present a diverse group of musical acts that are all Canadian. It means so much to us to be back at Gage Park again. We’re looking forward to a spectacular event!” said Robert Rakoczy, General Manager of the Festival. “We’re sure there will be something for everyone at the festival.”

The free event runs August 4 to 6 and will include craft and food vendors, midway rides, a haunted house, an escape room, and pony rides.

For the full schedule and details, click here.


LATEST STORIES

Woman dies following weekend crash in Waterdown

Best Wishes for July 18th

Home Video & Netflix Releases // July 18

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Comments

bgee says:
July 18, 2017 at 8:21 am

This is always a good festival.

Reply

POPULAR STORIES

css.php