Fergus woman identified as victim in two-vehicle collision

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: collision, fergus, ontario provincial police, opp

OPP_Police

Ontario Provincial Police has identified a Fergus woman who was killed in a collision between a dump truck and a Mazda 3 on Thursday.

Amy Stiles, 38, was killed after her vehicle crossed over the centre line and into the path of the dump truck on County Road 21 near 4th Line in Wellington County.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have ruled out cell phone usage for either driver as being a factor in this collision.

A mechanical inspection of the dump truck was also done and found no defects.

No charges are expected to be laid.


