Ferdinand

Posted:
Ferdinand is an animated adventure directed by Carlos Saldanha (Rio 2). The film’s voice cast features John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Gina Rodriguez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and David Tennant. It received two Golden Globe Award nominations: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song.

FERDINAND centers on the adventures of a peace-loving bull (voiced by John Cena), who is adopted by a loving farmer and daughter. However, his idyllic life changes after he’s mistaken for a vicious beast and is taken away to the last place on earth he wants to be, a bull training camp. But Ferdinand is determined to get back home. Along the way, the kind-hearted bull makes many friends and changes the lives of those he meets. But there still one great obstacle he’ll have to overcome…

“I was very excited when I found out that Fox and Blue Sky were thinking of developing a movie based on the book,” recalls Saldanha. “I had read the book and fallen in love with the story and its wonderful message of acceptance and diversity. I thought that this was the right moment to take this lovely little book and develop it into a family movie for today’s audiences.”

Ferdinand is rated G.


