Before his passing in 2005, playwright August Wilson adapted his 1987 Pulitzer Prize winning play, Fences for the big screen. Now, eleven years later director Denzel Washington brings it to theatres across the country. The film stars Washington as Troy Maxson, a garbage collector in Pittsburgh trying to provide for his family in the 1950s when race-relations in America were drastically changing. Viola Davis co-stars as Troy’s wife Rose while Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson and Saniyya Sidney fill out the rest of the Maxson family.

Fences is the story of Troy Maxson, a mid-century Pittsburgh sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career, but was too old when the major leagues began admitting black players. He tries to be a good husband and father, but his lost dream of glory eats at him, and causes him to make a decision that threatens to tear his family apart.

“Fences is a story about broken dreams and where does that energy go.” says Washington. “It’s about what happens to a dream deferred, as Langston Hughes put it. What happens when you were good enough and you didn’t make it? Where does that energy go when you’re not able to express your talent? Troy could’ve been a Willie Stargell, a great slugger for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but change came too late for Troy.”

Fences is rated PG.