Federal offender wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

A Canada Wide Warrant has been issued for a federal offender who has breached his parole.

Karl Battle, 24, is serving a three-year-and-seven-month sentence for assault cause bodily harm, break and enter, theft under and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is known to frequent the St. Catharines, Hamilton, Toronto, Whitby, Lindsay and Peterborough areas.

Police describe Battle as a white male, five-foot-three, 169 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his left upper arm of a banner with designs and a heart, as well as scars on his right wrist and right forearm.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.


