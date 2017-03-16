Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Federal judge in Hawaii puts President Trump’s travel ban on hold

A federal judge in Hawaii has put President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on hold.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling Wednesday, just hours before the ban was to go into effect.

Trump responded to the ban by saying quote “A judge has just blocked our executive order on travel and refugees coming into our country from certain countries. The order he blocked was a watered-down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with.”

Hawaii argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.

The state also says the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.


