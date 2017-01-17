Federal inmate wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

The Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Rowan Atkins is serving a 5-year and 11-month sentence for possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm while prohibited. He is wanted by police for breach of parole.

Atkins is described as 6’0″ and 172 lbs. Police say he is known to frequent Toronto and York Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).