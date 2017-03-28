Federal inmate wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

The Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted for breaching parole.

Ryan Hamelin, 36, is serving a one month and 29 day sentence for criminal harassment. He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie and may attempt to flee to Alberta.

Police describe Hamelin as a white male, five-foot-eight, weighing 170 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He has several tattoos including a blue tribal design on the left side of his neck, “SC” on the back of his neck, “Ayden 2005” on his right hand, Chinese symbols on his left hand and “M” behind his ears.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.