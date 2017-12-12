Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Federal inmate wanted for breach of parole

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: canada wide warrant, hamilton, ontario provincial police, toronto

jerelldowney

The Ontario Provincial Police says a 24-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant may be in Toronto or Hamilton.

Jerrell Downey is serving a two-year sentence for assault causing bodily hard and fail to comply with probation. He is wanted by police for breaching his parole.

Downey is described as a black male, five-foot-six, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent Toronto and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.


LATEST STORIES

Premier Kathleen Wynne suing Opposition leader for defamation

Police warn drivers to slow down after first major snowfall

Federal inmate wanted for breach of parole

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php