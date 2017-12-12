Federal inmate wanted for breach of parole

The Ontario Provincial Police says a 24-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant may be in Toronto or Hamilton.

Jerrell Downey is serving a two-year sentence for assault causing bodily hard and fail to comply with probation. He is wanted by police for breaching his parole.

Downey is described as a black male, five-foot-six, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent Toronto and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.