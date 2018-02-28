Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Federal budget revealed

Women, science and conservation are among the big themes of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s latest federal budget which was tabled Tuesday afternoon. The budget, as expected, puts a large emphasis on gender equality, particularly getting more women in the workforce as part of a longer-term plan to grow the economy and prepare for the consequences of an ageing population.

The Liberal government’s latest federal budget includes $21.5 billion in new spending, with a plan to boost the participation of women in the workforce by giving up to five weeks of leave for new fathers. Worth $1.2 billion over five years.

It’s also designed to boost the number of women entrepreneurs and those in the trades, science and technology fields and includes major investments in science, $3.2 billion worth. As well as the environment and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, earmarking $4.7 billion over the next five years largely aimed at supporting Indigenous children and families and investing in housing and health.

The Liberals are also appointing a group of advisers to explore a national pharmacare program to cover prescription drugs chaired by Eric Hoskins who resigned Monday as Ontario Health Minister.

This big spending budget projects an $18.1 billion deficit for the coming year with no plan to balance the books through to at least 2023.



