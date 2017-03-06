Fatty foods

There are many different ideas on what you should or should not eat but there is not one silver bullet for everyone – as all our needs are different.

Cristina Carpio has some ideas that may just be what you need.

Recipes:

Vegan chocolate chip banana bread

Blueberry cinnamon french toast

Housemade garlic mayo:

2 whole eggs

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1tbsp dry mustard seasoning

1 small cube raw brown sugar

1 clove fresh ginger chopped

1/2cup Extra virgin olive oil

Add all ingredients to blender except olive oil, blend and add the olive oil in parts every 30 seconds. keep it chilled.

Note: you can part-cook the whole eggs if you prefer not using raw eggs.