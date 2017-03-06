Fatty foods
There are many different ideas on what you should or should not eat but there is not one silver bullet for everyone – as all our needs are different.
Cristina Carpio has some ideas that may just be what you need.
Recipes:
Vegan chocolate chip banana bread
Blueberry cinnamon french toast
Housemade garlic mayo:
2 whole eggs
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1tbsp dry mustard seasoning
1 small cube raw brown sugar
1 clove fresh ginger chopped
1/2cup Extra virgin olive oil
Add all ingredients to blender except olive oil, blend and add the olive oil in parts every 30 seconds. keep it chilled.
Note: you can part-cook the whole eggs if you prefer not using raw eggs.
