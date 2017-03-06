Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Fatty foods

There are many different ideas on what you should or should not eat but there is not one silver bullet for everyone – as all our needs are different.

Cristina Carpio has some ideas that may just be what you need.

Recipes:

Vegan chocolate chip banana bread

Blueberry cinnamon french toast

Housemade garlic mayo:
2 whole eggs
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1tbsp dry mustard seasoning
1 small cube raw brown sugar
1 clove fresh ginger chopped
1/2cup Extra virgin olive oil

Add all ingredients to blender except olive oil, blend and add the olive oil in parts every 30 seconds. keep it chilled.
Note: you can part-cook the whole eggs if you prefer not using raw eggs.


