Father charged for ‘serious assault’ on baby

The Ontario Provincial Police say an infant is in hospital in stable condition after being assaulted.

OPP launched an investigation after being notified by an Orillia child welfare agency of a serious incident involving a baby on December 29.

The infant’s father, a 20-year-old Severn Township man, has been arrested and is charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court on January 31.