Fatal motorcycle crash in St. Catharines

A 54 year old motorcyclist is dead following a crash at the intersection of Bunting rd. And Berkley dr. in St.Catharines. It is the 6th traffic-related fatality in Niagara this year.

Police say a white Honda Civic was making a left turn on to Bunting road around noon Friday when it was hit by a motorcycle. Berkley drive is controlled by a stop sign, but Bunting road isn’t.

The motorcyclist who is from St.Catharines was seen speeding and swerving shortly before the crash according to witnesses.

The 43 year old female driver of the Civic and her 23 year old passenger were checked out by paramedics on site. Police say it is still too early to determine who was at fault and if charges would be laid. Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.