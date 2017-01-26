Fatal crash on the Linc

A serious crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway has claimed one life and sent another to hospital.

The collision that involved a mini van and large truck, happened just after 5pm in the westbound lanes of the Linc just past the Dartnall rd exit.

The crash had a significant impact on traffic with all westbound lanes of the Linc closed between Upper Gage and the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

All southbound traffic on the RHVP was diverted off to Mud st and Stone Church rd.

The Linc remains closed for police investigation.