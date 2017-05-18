Fatal crash on Highway 6

One man is dead and two others injured following a head on collision on Highway 6 south between Upper James and Glancaster rd. near the Hamilton International Airport.

It happened just after 1 pm, OPP say a black car was travelling southbound when it veered into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming red car. The man who was driving the black car was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men in the red car were taken to hospital, one in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

All lanes have since re-opened.