Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fashion circuit

Posted:
Category: Fashion & Beauty
Tags: annette hamm, designers, fashion, Fashion Circuit, fashionistas, Leslie Silvestri, Lucy Santoro, oakville


Oakville will be styling this weekend for the Fashion Circuit Series.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook


LATEST STORIES

Quebec man, subject to Amber Alert, charged with second degree murder

Police looking to identify men in Oakville armed robbery

One man identified in shooting death of Hamilton resident

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php