Farms in Hamilton have taken the “pick your own” concept to the next level.

At Farm Crawl, you can drive from farm to farm and pick your own organic berries, see how honey bees work or snap photos of beautiful flowers.

The Farm Crawl is in its fifth year and has grown from three to nine farms and expanded their crawl season to August.

The next Farm Crawl event is on Aug. 12, tickets can be bought at farmcrawlhamilton.ca