Fans react to Ticats historic loss

There’s no question that Hamilton is a Tiger-Cat town but the fanbase’s loyalty is being put to the test after an ugly defeat at the hands of the Calgary Stampeders. The ticats lost 60-1 on Saturday but fans are still grinning and bearing it…at least for now.

In the Ticats historic 60-1 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, the broadcasters ran out of quirky puns early.

Back home, the Ticat faithful traded drinks for humour to numb the pain of the team’s second-worst loss in franchise history.

Rouge or no rouge, Greg Koropatnicki, the owner of the EndZone bar says if the Cats continue their slide, his regular customers could take up other hobbies.

Last year’s playoff-bound Tiger-Cats drew just below the league average in attendance at Tim Hortons Field. This season ticket holder says the stadium should still sell-out despite the 0-5 record.

Luckily for the tabbies, when you’re stadium has been rooted in a residential neighbourhood for decades, you’re fanbase is a little more forgiving.

Another thing on the Cats’ side. There are only nine teams in the CFL and they still have a puncher’s chance on making the playoffs.

Some senior Ticat fans may be old enough to remember the team’s worst loss ever where the Ticats were whopped by Montreal 82-14 back in 1956 when the forward pass was barely a thing.